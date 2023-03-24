Mcdonald Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $391.51. The company had a trading volume of 236,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,070. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

