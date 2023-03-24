Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BDX traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.65. 322,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.26 and its 200-day moving average is $241.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.