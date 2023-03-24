Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

GD stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.00. 674,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,232. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

