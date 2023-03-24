Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after buying an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.