Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.24. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $382.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,503,132 shares of company stock worth $1,753,800,408 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

