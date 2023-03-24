Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 142.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE HY traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. 37,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $767.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.38%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

See Also

