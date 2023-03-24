Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 4,028 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.59. 437,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

