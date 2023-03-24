Medical Facilities Co. (DR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DR opened at C$8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.37. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.94.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

