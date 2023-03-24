Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.9% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

