MELD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $27.55 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. MELD has a market capitalization of $27.55 million and $1.37 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00356061 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,226.69 or 0.25882536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010109 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,577,450,101 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01727936 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,189,828.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

