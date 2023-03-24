MetaMUI Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $72.50 million and $98,585.27 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00352558 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,133.56 or 0.25625180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010014 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

