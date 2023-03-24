Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00010747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $50.30 million and $182,217.95 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,096,780 coins and its circulating supply is 16,944,472 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,090,742 with 16,842,398 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.03461845 USD and is up 8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $248,173.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.