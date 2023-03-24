MetisDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.84 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $27.29 or 0.00097841 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 12% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $121.47 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00029587 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00199027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,884.65 or 0.99958542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.52228675 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $22,080,281.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.