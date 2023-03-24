Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 651 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $35,935.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,373 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $77,327.36.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $2,049,169.76.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $94,465.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,120.20.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $36,453.60.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

