Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $19,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,938,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 255,028.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 163,218 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

MCHP stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

