Microvast (MVST) vs. The Competition Head to Head Review

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Microvast to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Microvast and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 1 0 2.00 Microvast Competitors 72 460 990 51 2.65

Profitability

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.82%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.54%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Microvast and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Risk and Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microvast and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million -$158.20 million -2.21 Microvast Competitors $686.90 million $11.77 million 3.88

Microvast’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Microvast competitors beat Microvast on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

