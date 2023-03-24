Midas (MIDAS) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Midas token can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00005028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $1,681.66 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00352555 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,195.29 or 0.25624967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.41350764 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,681.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

