Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.2% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. 2,145,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,149. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
