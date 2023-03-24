Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Sells $27,300.00 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mission Produce Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AVO opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $764.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVO. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.