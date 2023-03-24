Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Trading Down 1.4%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.17 and last traded at $54.51. Approximately 26,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 22,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87.

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Rating)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Others. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.