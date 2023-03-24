Mizuho Trims PPL (NYSE:PPL) Target Price to $28.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPL. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.63.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 1.3 %

PPL opened at $25.91 on Monday. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PPL by 50.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.