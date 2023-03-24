Mogo (TSE:MOGO) PT Raised to C$3.00

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 237.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mogo from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Mogo Stock Down 1.1 %

MOGO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,104. Mogo has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$3.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.66.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

