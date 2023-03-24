Moller Financial Services Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moller Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.2% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

