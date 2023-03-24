Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 873.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 6.8% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

