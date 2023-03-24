Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $203.91

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.91 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 243 ($2.98). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 243 ($2.98), with a volume of 862,430 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,903.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 231.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

