Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The firm owns a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. Its primary objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unit holders on a tax-efficient basis, and to enhance the value of the real estate investment trust’s assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management, and to expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per unit primarily through acquisitions and property improvements of its properties through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

