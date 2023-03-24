Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.66

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.66 and traded as high as C$17.60. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.16, with a volume of 22,366 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRG.UN shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00. The stock has a market cap of C$679.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.67.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

