MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

MSC Industrial Direct has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSM opened at $80.06 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $38,273,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $14,719,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 188.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 111,007 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

