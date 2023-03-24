M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $183.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.24.

M&T Bank Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

