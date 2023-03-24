Multichain (MULTI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.23 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. Multichain has a market capitalization of $177.07 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can currently be bought for $9.64 or 0.00034911 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Multichain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

About Multichain

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

