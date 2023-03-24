My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $478,729.83 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.01169778 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.93 or 0.01501708 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,231 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

