MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Trading Down 7.4%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.39. 37,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 96,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.