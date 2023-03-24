MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Trading Down 7.4%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.39. 37,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 96,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

