NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
NH opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NantHealth (NH)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.