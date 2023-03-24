NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.