Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 1,373 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $77,327.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $35,935.20.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $94,465.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,120.20.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $36,453.60.

Natera Stock Up 1.7 %

Natera stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,374. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

