National Bank Financial Raises Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PWCDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

PWCDF stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

