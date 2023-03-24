National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

National CineMedia Stock Up 6.1 %

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

