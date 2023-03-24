National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.25

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 55077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

National Vision Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77.

Insider Activity

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 420.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

