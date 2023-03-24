New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) Shares Up 3.2%

New Age Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGFF – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.40. 1,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

New Age Brands Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

About New Age Brands

New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.

Featured Stories

