New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 1,701 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $118.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,478. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $122.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

