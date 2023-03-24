New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 389 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

NKE traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $186.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

