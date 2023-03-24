New Potomac Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 108,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.