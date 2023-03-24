New Potomac Partners LLC Raises Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,434,000 after buying an additional 213,461 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 715,591 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,436,000 after buying an additional 419,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after buying an additional 1,684,760 shares during the period.

FPE traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

