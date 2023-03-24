New Potomac Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $49.75. 103,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,651. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

