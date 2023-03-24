NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Trading Down 2.5%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.08. 959,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,346,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXE. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.70 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

