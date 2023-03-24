Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.75 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.97.

TSE NXR.UN opened at C$9.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$645.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.24. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$14.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

