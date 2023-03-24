NFT (NFT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,827.35

NFT (NFT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $783,720.06 and $2,827.35 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00030379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003421 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00200216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,741.07 or 1.00308537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02184859 USD and is up 6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,827.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.