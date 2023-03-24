NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

