Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 173,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 93,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

