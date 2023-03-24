Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 1,753 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,812,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,391,256. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

