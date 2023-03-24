Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $141.81. 2,238,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.24. The stock has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,503,132 shares of company stock worth $1,753,800,408. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 14 Best Consumer Staples Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.